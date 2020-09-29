Brokerages Set Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Price Target at $226.75

Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Verisign alerts:

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $126,732.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total value of $1,233,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,145,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,111 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,045. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisign stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.03. 12,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.85. Verisign has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.02.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.