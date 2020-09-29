Brokerages Set Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) PT at $140.25

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st.

WMT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 345,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $388.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 164,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 69,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

