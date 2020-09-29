Brokerages Set Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target at $3.56

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 268,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 84,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.39 million, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

