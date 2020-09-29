Brokerages Set Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Price Target at $8.38

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZAGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Zagg from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zagg from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Zagg alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,421,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zagg during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 384.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 49,609 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAGG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.56. Zagg has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter. Zagg had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zagg will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.