Brokerages Set Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price at $355.00

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,877,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $795,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,551 shares of company stock valued at $107,655,921. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.72. The company had a trading volume of 252,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517,560. The firm has a market cap of $138.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $529.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.93.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

