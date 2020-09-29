Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) vs. Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) Head to Head Contrast

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Phoenix Tree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $43.03 billion 0.06 $43.00 million $0.62 49.05 Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 Phoenix Tree 0 0 4 0 3.00

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.79%. Phoenix Tree has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.29%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Phoenix Tree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners -0.31% -1.26% -0.25% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Brookfield Business Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities. It also provides safety and safety-related building solutions in North America, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and specialty systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated building systems. In addition, the company provides diversified, single-source infrastructure, and specialty contractor solutions, focusing on infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of water, sewer, and telecom infrastructure. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is based in New Brighton, Minnesota.

