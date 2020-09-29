BSA Limited (BSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

BSA Limited (ASX:BSA) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Tim Harris 175,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th.

BSA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technical services contracting company in Australia. It operates through BSA Connect, BSA Build, and BSA Maintain segments. The BSA Connect segment provides contracting services to the telecommunications, subscription television, and communication and energy industries.

