BT Group (LON:BTA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 160.71 ($2.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTA shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BT Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

