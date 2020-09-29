BT Group’s (BTGOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BT Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTGOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 105,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,994. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

