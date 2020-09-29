BTIG Research Raises Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $44.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lovesac from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.82. 4,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $377.59 million, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 2.65.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $61,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lovesac by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

