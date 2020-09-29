Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $25.07 million and $12,855.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00886304 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003410 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001768 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

