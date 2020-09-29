CACHE Gold Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $60.70 or 0.00563279 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 1% against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $90,190.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,145 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

