CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Reaches $59,030.26

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $59,030.26 and approximately $258.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00262411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00090662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01591692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00180156 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile