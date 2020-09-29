Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Down 76.1% in September

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $114,000.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

