Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Downgraded by Cormark to Tender

Cormark cut shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) from a market perform rating to a tender rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

CFW stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$91.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.