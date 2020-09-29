Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,634.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $33,634.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.03318312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050408 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

