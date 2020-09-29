Calloway's Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CLWY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Calloway's Nursery has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

About Calloway's Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

