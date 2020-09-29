Calloway's Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Short Interest Update

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CLWY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Calloway's Nursery has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.
About Calloway's Nursery
