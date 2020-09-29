Canaccord Genuity Raises WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 312.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Laurentian lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$4.90 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL stock traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.94. 916,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a P/E ratio of -53.89. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.88.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.