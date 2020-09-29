Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

CGEMY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.29. 40,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,678. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.