CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of CLLDY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. CapitaLand has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
