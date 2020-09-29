CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CLLDY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. CapitaLand has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

