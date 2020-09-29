Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Short Interest Down 59.0% in September

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CPTRF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,761. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Captor Capital has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

Captor Capital Company Profile

There is no company description available for Captor Capital Corp.

