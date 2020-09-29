Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CDXI remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Cardax has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

