Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4859 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

