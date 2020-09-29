CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $30.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

In related news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,308 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,069.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $574,550.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,653 shares of company stock valued at $21,288,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CarGurus by 34.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 50,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,865. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

