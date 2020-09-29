CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the August 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

CRRFY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 154,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,432. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

