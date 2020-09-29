CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of CARREFOUR SA/S to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CARREFOUR SA/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.29 on Friday. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

