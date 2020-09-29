Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $54.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

CWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,913,079.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,104 shares of company stock worth $3,668,997 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,036,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWST stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,752. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

