CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CASINO GUICHARD/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

CGUSY remained flat at $$4.83 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. CASINO GUICHARD/S has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

