Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSPR. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $275.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffery R. Chapin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Krim purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at $14,756,889.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,599,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.