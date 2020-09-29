Caspian (CSP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,531.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Caspian has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and $94,531.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Caspian

CSP is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

