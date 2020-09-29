Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Raised to $57.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.10 million, a PE ratio of 454.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $1,287,520.00. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,129,814. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.