CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 57.0% in September

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CAVR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,190. CAVU Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
CAVU Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.