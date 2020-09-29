CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 57.0% in September

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAVR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,190. CAVU Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

