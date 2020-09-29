CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Set at C$57.00 by Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) has been assigned a C$57.00 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.25.

CCL.B traded up C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.97. The company had a trading volume of 112,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,600. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$34.57 and a 1-year high of C$59.86.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

