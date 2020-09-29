Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.16.

CVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 60,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,371,680.

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.23. 2,009,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,123,913. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$13.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.42.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

