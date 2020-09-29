Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives $37.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

CENT traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,422. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $342,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

