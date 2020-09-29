Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the August 31st total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 127,700 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,052.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Don O’connell acquired 50,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 204,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,302. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $50,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.21.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

