Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362,908 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 384.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 263,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after acquiring an additional 250,576 shares during the period.

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.92. 3,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

