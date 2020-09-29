Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.24.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,558,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,012,000 after acquiring an additional 271,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 87.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,998,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,262,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,152,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,776,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.