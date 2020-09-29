Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CMPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

CMPI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,455. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.