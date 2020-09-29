Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) & TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Head-To-Head Contrast

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 20.08 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -0.69

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -562.52% -99.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.19%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD. The company also develops TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lung cancer, and Phase I/II clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment prostate cancer. In addition, it is developing TJ004309, a novel humanized antibody against CD73 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors through a strategic collaboration and clinical trial agreement with I-Mab Biopharma. The company has license agreements with Ambrx, Inc.; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Cancer Center; and Lonza Sales AG, as well as a cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

