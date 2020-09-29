Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,060. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.