Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CQP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 79.2% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 78.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $132,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,741. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.