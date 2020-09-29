CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CICHY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 140,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,292. The firm has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.
CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.