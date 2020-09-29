CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the August 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CICHY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 140,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,292. The firm has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Get CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR alerts:

CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as foreign currency deposits, all in one accounts, and RMB deposits; personal business loans, personal car loans, and personal housing loans; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; credit cards; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA CONSTR BK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.