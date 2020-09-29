China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 97.7% in September

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,079,300 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 1,557,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30,793.0 days.

Shares of CHLLF remained flat at $$7.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Literature has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13.

Get China Literature alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Literature from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.