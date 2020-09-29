China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 65.3% in September

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the August 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CREG opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. China Recycling Energy has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Recycling Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

