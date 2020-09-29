China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the August 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 619.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $$4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

