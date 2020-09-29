China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the August 31st total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 619.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $$4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.