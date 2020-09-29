CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CHINA RESOURES/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRPJY remained flat at $$17.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $22.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.37.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

