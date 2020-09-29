China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Down 50.5% in September

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the August 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE ZNH traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 23.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 115.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ZNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

