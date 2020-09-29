China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in September

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CNTFY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,383. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.43.

About China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners.

