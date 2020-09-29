China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in September

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the August 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of CNTFY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,383. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.43.
About China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology
