CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. 1,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.55. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $13.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

